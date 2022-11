Silly Dog Jumps Onto Kitchen Counters Like a Cat



A silly pitbull named Mako effortlessly jumps onto kitchen counters, the refrigerator, and other tables as if he were one of his feline siblings. According to his humans Bethany and Samantha, Mako really thinks that he’s a cat.

He definitely likes to be on elevated surfaces. He definitely he likes to do what the cats do. Are you a kitty Mako?