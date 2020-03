Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The humans belonging to Stella (previously), created a wonderful compilation of the very lively yellow Labrador Retriever’s fondness for gleefully jumping into crispy piles of freshly raked autumn leaves.

I’ll just leaf this right here… Stella’s BEST LEAF JUMPS OF ALL TIME! Also Judith (her pupperfly alter ego).

