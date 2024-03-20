Playful Dog Interacts With His Marionette Twin

@aonsolniki Burek – The Dog Marionette. Fully improvised show with unique type of marionette. Puppet has a smell from other dogs, what with a propper wind can bring a dog to Burek in seconds what randomly starts interaction. Body language allowed by handmade construction is the key here. Burek is not barking, but people around my shows are ? This puppet is working as well as a therapy dog for people who are affraid of dogs ? those are very random moments during a show on a street, but not that impossible to handle with this puppet. This is 7th generation of Burek, first has been made in 2009. (For licensing or usage, contact licensing@viralhog.com) st-Art Festival, Tegelen 2024, Totaal Theater. #dogs #puppet #street ? d?wi?k oryginalny – PuppetMan

During the st-ART Festival in Telegan, The Netherlands, Polish puppeteer Lukasz Puczko and his realistic dog marionette Burek, interacted with an audience member’s lookalike pet dog. During the meeting, which was totally improvised, the real pup was barking at Burek, sniffing his bottom, and even shied away when Burek mimicked his movements.

Fully improvised show with unique type of marionette. Puppet has smell from other dogs, what with a proper wind can bring a dog to Burek in seconds.

Burek is actually used as therapy for people who are afraid of dogs, but unexpected encounters have been known to happen.

These are very random moments on the street but not that impossible to handle with Burek.

@aonsolniki Burek – The Dog Marionette. Fully improvised show with unique type of marionette. Puppet has a smell from other dogs, what with a propper wind can bring a dog to Burek in seconds what randomly starts interaction. Body language allowed by handmade construction is the key here. Burek is not barking, but people around my shows are ? This puppet is working as well as a therapy dog for people who are affraid of dogs ? those are very random moments during a show on a street, but not that impossible to handle with this puppet. This is 7th generation of Burek, first has been made in 2009 st-Art Festival 2024, Tegelen. Totaal Theater. #dogs #puppet #street ? d?wi?k oryginalny – PuppetMan

@aonsolniki This is Burek – The Dog Marionette. Fully improvised show with unique type of marionette. Puppet has a smell from other dogs, what with a propper wind can bring a dog to Burek in seconds what randomly starts interaction. Body language allowed by handmade construction is the key here. Burek is not barking, but people around my shows are ? This puppet is working as well as a therapy dog for people who are affraid of dogs ? those are very random moments during a show on a street, but not that impossible to handle with this puppet. This is 7th generation of this puppet, first has been made in 2009. #puppet #puppy #dog #dogsoftiktok ? d?wi?k oryginalny – PuppetMan