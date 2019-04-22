Laughing Squid

Bewildered Dog Has No Idea What to Do After He Finally Catches His Elusive Tail

A very silly dog named Max finally caught his tail after chasing it without success. Once said tail was caught, however, Max had no idea what to do next, so he just opted out by leaving the room instead.

A number of people responding to the post shared videos of their dogs doing exactly (or almost exactly) the same thing.





