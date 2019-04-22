Bewildered Dog Has No Idea What to Do After He Finally Catches His Elusive Tail

My friend’s dog, Max, finally caught its tail, and then didn’t know what to do with itself anymore. pic.twitter.com/Cl2HOZimW0 — Satellite Man Law Man (@omw2innisfree) April 19, 2019

A very silly dog named Max finally caught his tail after chasing it without success. Once said tail was caught, however, Max had no idea what to do next, so he just opted out by leaving the room instead.

A number of people responding to the post shared videos of their dogs doing exactly (or almost exactly) the same thing.

My girl Aoife did the same thing pic.twitter.com/cGPEy9NEFn — Mairéad Lynn (@maireadlynn) April 20, 2019

We call it the crab walk pic.twitter.com/zsLEgpsQ25 — .H. (@hannahlilix) April 20, 2019