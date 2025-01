Demanding Dog Eats Food Using His Human Hands

An adorable pit bull named Chocodogger sat at the kitchen table and silently demanded that his bowl of ramen be served to him at once by tapping and snapping his fingers. As soon as it was served, Choco picked up a pair of chopsticks and chowed down.

This clever illusion was done with Choco providing his adorable face and one of his humans providing the hands.

