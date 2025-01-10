Clever Dog Does All of the Household Chores While Her Human Is at Work

@my_aussie_gal (Just kidding, I work from home and Promise and I do the chores together!???) And when we do leave the house it’s almost never alone?? ? APT Sped up – its_Leyla

A very clever Australian Shepherd named Secret, who previously dragged a toboggan repeatedly up a hill to ride it down again, decided to make good use of her time at home to tidy up a bit while her human Mary was at work.

Secret made the bed, fed the cats, gathered up dirty laundry for washing, loaded the dishwasher, took out the trash, swept the floor, and vacuumed the carpet, getting it all done before Mary came home.

How It Actually Happens