Energetic Australian Cattle Dog Gleefully Digs a Trench to Herd Spilled Water Into Her Yard

An energetic Australian cattle dog named Sissysticks, who enjoys playing with water, gleefully dug a trench into soft dirt in order to herd a stream of water from a spilled bucket into her yard. The dog dug the trench little by little, joyfully leaping up when the water passed through.

This appears to be one of her favorite things to do, as she begins to react whenever her human brings out the red bucket.