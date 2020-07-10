Dog Is Confounded by His Human’s Reflection in Bathroom Mirror During a Game of Hide and Seek

A determined and rather expressive golden retriever named Moose was playing a game hide and seek when he found himself looking in the bathroom for his elusive human Shane. When Moose caught a glimpse of Shane in the mirror as he hid behind the door, however, Moose stopped in his confounded tracks trying to understand exactly what was going on.

Hiding behind the bathroom door, Shane captured the hilarious moment Moose spotted him in the reflection of the mirror, but the silly pooch still took a few seconds to realize that they had won the game.