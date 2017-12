An adorable golden retriever who had picked up a nice long stick to carry home, came upon a bit of a quandary when she and her humans approached a narrow bridge in the park . The amusingly persistent dog tried crossing head first, but was blocked entry immediately. She then set the stick down and tried it another way , but it still didn’t work. It is unclear as to whether or not the dog was actually successful, but even so, the fun was in the trying.

