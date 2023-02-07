Gentle Dog Joins His Human Baby Brother in the Crib

A wonderfully gentle boxer named Bruno and Baby Arthur make an adorable inseparable pair who do everything together. This includes taking naps inside Arthur’s crib. According to their mum Charlotte, this friendship developed almost the minute Arthur was born. While she trusts Bruno inherently, she still keeps a watchful eye over the pair.

I always make sure that Arthur is safe with Bruno as well. I am there for 100% of the time. It really is the sweetest. I know that Bruno loves him so much and has always been his protector.