Dan Wolfe posted a video of a very smart dog walking around in Huangpu village in China carrying a sign to help advertise a local burger join. The clever pup occasionally paused to make sure people passing by saw his important sign.

We saw a dog holding a sign for a local burger joint while walking around in Huangpu village. It would walk up and down the pier showing the sign to everyone. When someone was taking pictures, the dog would stop and point the sign towards them. So cute!