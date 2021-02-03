Auto Enthusiast Equips a $54,000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat With Spoked Aluminum Buggy Wheels

Auto enthusiast WhistinDiesel took a bright candy apple red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and equiped the $54,000 sports car with aluminum wheels that look like they were from a traditional old-time buggy. The spoked wheels were supercharged with the power of 700 horses behind it, making the car appear to be hovering at times, particularly the driver was on the open road and when he was doing burnouts.

Say hello to the Hellbuggy ladies and gentlemen? More horses than all the others, without the hassle of feed and horseshoes.

via The Awesomer