On a sunny day in Bakersfield, California, a whip-fast, beloved doberman pinscher named Xena ran alongside her human’s moving car that was going approximately 30 miles per hour. While that may sound slow for a car, Xena was able keep up quite remarkably.

“This is Xena, my 5-year-old Doberman pinscher. I have trained her since she was a pup not to go in the street. She runs at a speed of 30mph and loves this activity.