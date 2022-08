DJ Spins Tunes While Paragliding Over Austrian Alps

British DJ SUAT strapped on a portable audio rig and spun some highly danceable tunes while paragliding high above the Austrian Alps. This tireless DJ is on a mission to make spinning an extreme sport by performing in unusual locations.

I am on a journey to change the electronic music and DJ spaces. I want to become the worlds first extreme DJ athlete.

via The Awesomer