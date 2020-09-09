How to Make a Spooky DIY Halloween Candy Slide That Keeps Six Feet Between You and Trick-or-Treaters

Propmakers Jaimie and Jay of Wicked Makers, both of whom are big fans of Halloween, shared how to make a wonderfully spooky candy slide that keeps you and the trick-or-treaters who come to your door a safe six feet apart. It’s a simple DIY build of PVC pipes that you can decorate to your own taste.

In the time of COVID-19, everyone is worried how much Halloween will be affected. A lot of towns and even some states are recommending people don’t go trick or treating or at best, stay socially distanced from other people when they do. That’s why we came up with a simple DIY Halloween prop that’ll help let you enjoy the night from a safe 6 feet away.

