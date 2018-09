The very creative engineer and filmmaker Kim Pimmel shows how to create a DIY, treat driven, electric skateboard for cats of his own design. To show how the skateboard works, Pimmel recruited his beautiful gray tabby tortie named MIDI to demonstrate how she keeps the board moving just by reaching for a yummy treat.

