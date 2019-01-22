Surreal Clay Creatures Interact in Brilliant Stop Motion Animation ‘Distortion’ Created Using 2500 Still Pictures

Swedish sculptor and filmmaker Alexander Unger (aka Guldies) has created “Distortion”, a brilliant stop motion animation made from 2500 still pictures of very creative forms made out of clay with an equally creative soundtrack to match. Like much of his previous work, the animation is wonderfully surreal and absolutely seamless in its execution.

2500 still pictures played at 24 frames per second. Shot with a Canon EOS 600D and animated in Dragonframe. The clay I used is called PLASTILINA. Everything edited in Photoshop CC and Sony Vegas Pro. Sound effects recorded with a Blue Yeti and also taken from freesound.org.