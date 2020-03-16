Portland Distillery Creates Their Own Hand Sanitizer to Give Out to Help Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In the wake of the extreme shortage of hand sanitizer due to the spread of Coronavirus, the Shine Distillery and Grill in Portland, Oregon has very cleverly created their own 80% hand sanitizer with an alcohol byproduct and put it into 2.7-ounce bottles that they’ve made available for free for as long as they last.

House distilled hand cleaner made at Shine- stop by if you’re in need. We’re handing out free bottles while the supplies last!

They had been using the formula as a cleaning product but when a customer inquired about it, they had it checked for safety. Once they got the go-ahead, they began bottling it. Owner Jon Poteet told a reporter from KPTV News that the distillery wanted to give back to the community it serves.

Ultimately, I’m part of the community, I want my friends and neighbors to be happy and healthy…All my neighbors getting sick and going down doesn’t do me any good. I want to be in a healthy community, and it feels good to be able to give back.

The response to this incredible community effort has been overwhelmingly good.