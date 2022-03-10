Isaac Harjo of Prowalk Tours took his viewers on a wondrous 4K walking tour of Disneyland Paris. The three-hour tour includes all that Disney has to offer within the City of Light.

Welcome to Disneyland Paris, the largest Disney resort outside of the US. This tour begins just outside the gates of the Disneyland Park near the Disney Village…. …This walking tour of Disneyland Paris was filmed on Monday July 20th, 2020 starting at 6:02 PM.

Harjo met Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, and Geppetto during the tour. He also visited Mainstreet U.S.A, Fantasyland, Discoveryland, Frontierland, and Adventureland, riding many of the rides within. He describes all that he encounters along the way and even offers a bit of history about the place.

Disneyland Paris opened on April 12, 1992, under the name Euro Disney Resort. Disneyland is located in Chessy, France, 32 km (20 mi) east of Paris. …By 2017, 320 million people had visited making it the most visited theme park in Europe. Walt Disney began planning a Disney theme park in Europe as early as 1966. …In 2018, The Walt Disney Company announced a multi-year expansion project at Disneyland Paris. The expansion works are expected to be completed by 2024 to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics that will be held in Paris.