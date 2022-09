A Clever Dishwasher Hack To Automatically Dry Wet Dishes At the End of the Cleaning Cycle

Babs of Brunch with Babs shared a very clever hack that uses a simple dish towel to automatically dry the dishes that are still wet after being cleaned.

Has this ever happened to you. You just washed the dishes but everything is still wet. …At the end of a cleaning cycle, take a terry cloth dish towel, close the door and wait five minutes. You won’t have to hand dry the dishes.

