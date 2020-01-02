Laughing Squid

A Disco Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘Have a Cigar’

by on

During the height of the disco era, the Judy Henske led band Rosebud performed a very catchy, disco cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar” from the album Discoballs: A Tribute to Pink Floyd. This upbeat version is quite the opposite of the caustic, sneering tone intended on the original song.

The band also covered on the album “Interstellar Overdrive”, “Money”, “Arnold Layne” and “Main Theme”.

via Summer Burkes

