A Disco Cover of the Pink Floyd Song ‘Have a Cigar’

During the height of the disco era, the Judy Henske led band Rosebud performed a very catchy, disco cover of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar” from the album Discoballs: A Tribute to Pink Floyd. This upbeat version is quite the opposite of the caustic, sneering tone intended on the original song.

and I thought this was the best 'have a cigar' cover. one-upped at the #disco https://t.co/5lCqPuvRGT

— summer (@summer_burkes) December 18, 2019