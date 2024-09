The Final Dance Scene in ‘Dirty Dancing’ Synced Up With ‘The Muppet Show’ Theme

Pandamoanium quite amusingly synced the final dance scene in Dirty Dancing to the classic theme of The Muppet Show, timing the song to end when Baby (Jennifer Grey) takes her leap of faith into Johnny’s (Patrick Swayze) outstretched arms.

The Original ‘Dirty Dancing’ Final Dance Scene