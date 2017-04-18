DirtPainting, Incredibly Detailed Drawings Created on the Empty Canvases of Dust Laden Vehicles

Russian artist Nikita Bolubev aka ProBoyNick has created an incredible series of street art that he calls “Dirt Painting”. With this technique, Bolubev cleverly uses the dust from neglected vehicles as the canvases upon which he creates incredibly detailed, sometimes humorous drawings on a large scale. Bolubev explained on Facebook that he likes to experiment with all sorts of materials.
Most of all i like experimenting with different medias. Book illustrations, wallprints, streetart objects, character design and more. Now i am inventing #dirtpainting drawing with paintbrushes and my fingers on dirty trucks. Never know what’s coming up next, so stay tuned.
via reddit, Twisted Sifter, My Modern Met