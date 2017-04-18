Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

DirtPainting, Incredibly Detailed Drawings Created on the Empty Canvases of Dust Laden Vehicles

by at on

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

Russian artist Nikita Bolubev aka ProBoyNick has created an incredible series of street art that he calls “Dirt Painting”. With this technique, Bolubev cleverly uses the dust from neglected vehicles as the canvases upon which he creates incredibly detailed, sometimes humorous drawings on a large scale. Bolubev explained on Facebook that he likes to experiment with all sorts of materials.

Most of all i like experimenting with different medias. Book illustrations, wallprints, streetart objects, character design and more. Now i am inventing #dirtpainting drawing with paintbrushes and my fingers on dirty trucks. Never know what’s coming up next, so stay tuned.

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

A post shared by Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) on

via reddit, Twisted Sifter, My Modern Met

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.