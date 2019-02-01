Laughing Squid

A Dinosaur Invades a Wooden Mannequin’s Home in a Stop Motion Short That Pays Tribute to ‘Jurassic Park’

In the short stop-motion animated short film “Indomation” by Mason Drumm, a wooden mannequin comes home, orders some pizza, settles in on the sofa and turns on the television. Jurassic Park is playing when the person hears a sound. It turns out to be a very hungry Indoraptor dinosaur who seemingly jumped out of the screen and into a very scary reality.

Through hand-built sets, custom-painted action figures and over 90 hours of painstaking animation, “Indomation” is a whimsical tribute to the filmmakers and artists who brought us the Jurassic franchise…The first stories I ever told were as a kid in the backyard with my Jurassic Park toys. Like so many others, that original film provoked my imagination and would ultimately lead me down the path to becoming a filmmaker. It’s fitting then that my first animated short film would feature Mattel’s Indoraptor figure.

Drumm also shared a behind-the-scenes video that showed how he achieved such seamless stop-motion movement while working on the project in his garage over a 7 month period.

