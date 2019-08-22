The Culinary Difference Between the Larger Crystals of Kosher Salt Versus the Finer Texture of Table Salt

In a brackish video essay from 2016, Chef John Mitzewich of Food Wishes quite succinctly explains the culinary difference between table salt and Kosher salt in that there is no real difference between the two other than size. The crystals of Kosher salt are larger with a crunchier texture, while the crystals in table salt are finer and dissolve more easily.

So, why do chefs like kosher salt so much? It’s easier to handle, and doesn’t clump like fine salt. That’s big in a moist kitchen. It’s also nicer looking when finishing plates, as you can actually see the flaky crystals. Lastly, it’s a textural thing, providing a little crunch on occasion.

Chef John also points out that while the textures may differ, all salts taste exactly the same.