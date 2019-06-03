Laughing Squid

SyFy Host Explains the Difference Between Multiverse and Parallel Universe to Two Other Versions of Herself

SyFy Wire host Jackie Jennings invited two other versions of herself to help explain the difference between a multiverse and a parallel universe. When that didn’t prove fruitful, she turned to Avengers: Endgame and the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Essentially, a parallel universe is one entity with multiple timelines, while a multiverse contains separate, distinct entities that may have their own timelines. Jennings explains it better using trees.

Think of it like a tree. a tree is one universe and there are all these different branches that are still part of the same tree. Those are alternate timelines…so one universe, multiple timelines, same tree. A multiverse would be like a forest – a billion different trees each one with its own universe and its own set of timelines.

