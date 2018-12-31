Laughing Squid

A Fascinating Audio Illusion That Tricks the Mind Into Thinking Grover Said a Swear Word on Sesame Street

In what appears to be another ongoing online illusion along the lines of “Yanny v. Laurel?” or the “Blue Dress”, redditor Thomas Schroder posted a clip from Sesame Street showing the ever-cheerful Grover talking with Rosita about camera angles. When Rosita suggests that they move the camera, Grover utters a statement that can be heard in one of two very different ways, depending upon preconceived information. My guess is that the “it sounds like” option sounds more appropriate for the long running children’s show, but it’s still fascinating nonetheless.

Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.

Frank Oz, the original voice of Grover, was having none of it, stating that the innocence of the muppets was taken seriously and maintained during breaks, although they have been known to get a bit existential at times.

Here’s Kermit and Fozzie getting existential in 1979.




