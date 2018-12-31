A Fascinating Audio Illusion That Tricks the Mind Into Thinking Grover Said a Swear Word on Sesame Street

In what appears to be another ongoing online illusion along the lines of “Yanny v. Laurel?” or the “Blue Dress”, redditor Thomas Schroder posted a clip from Sesame Street showing the ever-cheerful Grover talking with Rosita about camera angles. When Rosita suggests that they move the camera, Grover utters a statement that can be heard in one of two very different ways, depending upon preconceived information. My guess is that the “it sounds like” option sounds more appropriate for the long running children’s show, but it’s still fascinating nonetheless.

Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.

Does Grover say “Yes, yes, that’s a fucking excellent idea” or “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea”? No joke it all depends on what you want him to say each time… pic.twitter.com/JzVdnt2IEp — Thomas Schroder (@schrodert) December 27, 2018

Frank Oz, the original voice of Grover, was having none of it, stating that the innocence of the muppets was taken seriously and maintained during breaks, although they have been known to get a bit existential at times.

Really? I didn’t perform Grover there but I assure you, we take the purity of the characters very seriously. But people will hear what they want to hear. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) December 28, 2018

I’ve never understood why some people love imagining that, between takes, we screw around with the characters by having them swear or having them use sexual innuendos or putting cigarettes in their mouths and laughing. We don’t. It would be a betrayal of the character’s purity. — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) December 29, 2018

Wait. You mean some of you out there seriously believe that Grover on Sesame Street would say the word “fuck” — on camera or off-camera? Really???? https://t.co/PFjnjYYQ8p — Frank Oz (@TheFrankOzJam) December 30, 2018

Ok this thing is officially over. Frank freaking Oz weighing in on the Grover video I made? Insanity. https://t.co/lWph4kArrO — Thomas Schroder (@schrodert) December 30, 2018

Here’s Kermit and Fozzie getting existential in 1979.