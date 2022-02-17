96 Year Old Dick Van Dyke Sings and Dances With His Wife Arlene Silver In Her Latest Music Video

In the video for the Arlene & the Vantastix cover of the classic Doris Day song “Everybody Loves a Lover”, vocalist and director Arlene Silver sings and dances with her husband Dick Van Dyke. The 96 year old Van Dyke showcased his immense talent with grace and skill and musician Tony Guerrero performed an incredible trumpet solo while the pair were performing.

Everybody Loves a Lover (feat. Dick Van Dyke & Tony Guerrero) – Single by Arlene & The Vantastix

The video was filmed at the Fallen Fruit installation “SUPERSHOW” at PDC Design Gallery in Los Angeles.

Filmed on location in Los Angeles at ‘SUPERSHOW’ the art installation by artist duo David Allen Burns and Austin Young aka Fallen Fruit.

The choreography was quite clever as it even called back to one of Van Dyke’s most classic moves.

via Boing Boing