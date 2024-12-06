A Spry 98 Year Old Dick Van Dyke Dances Barefoot in the Coldplay Music Video ‘All My Love’

The British band Coldplay visited the inimitable Dick Van Dyke at his home in Malibu, California to film a beautiful tribute to the 98 year old actor with their new song “All My Love”. Singer Chris Martin taught the song to Van Dyke for a short duet together, and even wrote an impromptu ditty about the great Dick Van Dyke.

Old age is hard, say it over town

Everything I wish went up started going down

Gravity is winning and it’ll win some more

Things that used to stay up hard start dragging on the floor

Old age, old age, old age, old age

You turn another page 

Old age, old age

All the love that I’ve been feeling

All the breaking, all the healing

All the things that I wish I’d done right

All the days that I was dancing 

All the chances I was chancing

But still I’m legendary Dick Van Dyke

After an interview where he talked about his luck, his career, his family, and his age, and a beautiful gathering of his family, Van Dyke elegantly danced barefoot on his patio for the music video, which was directed by Spike Jonez and Mary Wigmore.

I’m acutely aware that I’m you know, could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, I am, that I’m going to be all right. I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am. I got to do what I do, play and act silly.

The video for the song is set for release on December 13, 2024, which also happens to be Dick Van Dyke’s 99th birthday.

