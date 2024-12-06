A Spry 98 Year Old Dick Van Dyke Dances Barefoot in the Coldplay Music Video ‘All My Love’

The British band Coldplay visited the inimitable Dick Van Dyke at his home in Malibu, California to film a beautiful tribute to the 98 year old actor with their new song “All My Love”. Singer Chris Martin taught the song to Van Dyke for a short duet together, and even wrote an impromptu ditty about the great Dick Van Dyke.

Old age is hard, say it over town

Everything I wish went up started going down

Gravity is winning and it’ll win some more

Things that used to stay up hard start dragging on the floor

Old age, old age, old age, old age

You turn another page

Old age, old age

All the love that I’ve been feeling

All the breaking, all the healing

All the things that I wish I’d done right

All the days that I was dancing

All the chances I was chancing

But still I’m legendary Dick Van Dyke