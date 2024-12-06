A Spry 98 Year Old Dick Van Dyke Dances Barefoot in the Coldplay Music Video ‘All My Love’
The British band Coldplay visited the inimitable Dick Van Dyke at his home in Malibu, California to film a beautiful tribute to the 98 year old actor with their new song “All My Love”. Singer Chris Martin taught the song to Van Dyke for a short duet together, and even wrote an impromptu ditty about the great Dick Van Dyke.
Old age is hard, say it over town
Everything I wish went up started going down
Gravity is winning and it’ll win some more
Things that used to stay up hard start dragging on the floor
Old age, old age, old age, old age
You turn another page
Old age, old age
All the love that I’ve been feeling
All the breaking, all the healing
All the things that I wish I’d done right
All the days that I was dancing
All the chances I was chancing
But still I’m legendary Dick Van Dyke
After an interview where he talked about his luck, his career, his family, and his age, and a beautiful gathering of his family, Van Dyke elegantly danced barefoot on his patio for the music video, which was directed by Spike Jonez and Mary Wigmore.
I’m acutely aware that I’m you know, could go any day now, but I don’t know why it doesn’t concern me. I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, I am, that I’m going to be all right. I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am. I got to do what I do, play and act silly.
The video for the song is set for release on December 13, 2024, which also happens to be Dick Van Dyke’s 99th birthday.