A Nostalgic Compilation of Dial-Up Modem Sounds

Retrocet put together a nostalgic compilation of common dial-up modem sounds ranging in speed from 300 bps to 56K. While these sounds may not be familiar to some, it certainly brings back fond (and not so fond) memories of early internet use.

The sound of dial-up at some of the most common speeds, including 300, 1200, 2400, 9600, 14,400, 33,600, and 56K. As noted in the video, the sound of a V.34 connection at either 28,800 and 33,600 will be the same, and both were common around the same time, so I’ve only included the 33,600 connection.