A wonderfully devoted cat named Nabi has taken it upon himself to protect his feline friend , a beautiful, disabled orange tabby whose back legs don’t work very well. The cats are feral and live outdoors, but locals ensure that both have plenty to eat and get their medicine. The relationship between the two is remarkably loving – Nabi stands guard all day to make sure his partner stays safe from invaders and joins her at night where they cuddle in close, like a couple in love.

