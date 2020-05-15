DEVO Energy Dome PPE Face Shield Kit

DEVO has unveiled a personal protective face shield that attaches to a replica of their iconic Energy Dome. The face shield kit is available for pre-order through Impact Merchandising.

Against all odds after unfortunate experiences with some bad actors & pandemic related delays, we are now able to offer cool DEVO stuff to any spud who might want it. In addition to the masks and classic T’s we have a spiffy, clear plastic, DEVO PPS Shield that is designed to attach easily to the DEVO Energy Dome to protect you from invisible microbes and unwanted bodily fluids. Stay safe in devolved style!

The instantly recognizable inverted flowerpot/ziggurat shape is said to retain and recirculate energy that would otherwise escape from the head.

It was designed according to ancient ziggurat mound proportions used in votive worship. Like the mounds, it collects energy and recirculates it. In this case, the Dome collects the Orgone energy* that escapes from the crown of the human head and pushes it back into the Medulla Oblongata for increased mental energy.

It sounds about right, as the frontline healthcare workers need both protection and increased energy to address the current health situation.

The DEVO Energy Dome is turning 40 this year. It first appeared in the “Whip It” music video in 1980.

via BrooklynVegan