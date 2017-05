When designer Dave Blackhurst received a request from The Friars Pub in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, England to create a flyer for their nightly events, Blackhurst decided that the most effective way to include all of the required information that was texted to him was to use the text itself as inspiration for the final flyer.

