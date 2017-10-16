The Distinctive Features of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Director Denis Villeneuve’s Style of Filmmaking

In another of their very insightful video essays, film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism took a look at the films of Denis Villeneuve and noted the very distinctive features of estrangement, environment, lighting and a search for meaning as found in such films as Arrival, Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy and Incendies.
