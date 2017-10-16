The Distinctive Features of ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Director Denis Villeneuve’s Style of Filmmaking

Blade Runner 2049 is the latest directorial achievement of Denis Villeneuve, who was previously best known for his feature films Arrival (2016), Sicario (2015), Prisoners (2013), Enemy (2013) and Incendies (2010). In our latest video we explore the 14 signature trademarks of the Oscar-nominated director.

In another of their very insightful video essays , film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism took a look at the films of Denis Villeneuve and noted the very distinctive features of estrangement, environment, lighting and a search for meaning as found in such films as Arrival , Sicario , Prisoners , Enemy and Incendies .

