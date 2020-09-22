Celebrating the 21st of September With a Creatively Joyous Dance to Earth, Wind and Fire’s ‘September’

For the fifth year in a row, the very talented musician, writer and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe celebrated the 21st of September by creatively doing joyous dance to the Earth, Wind and Fire song “September”, which iconically begins with the line “Do you remember the 21st of September?”.

Adejuyigbe informed viewers that this would be the last of these videos due to his aching joints.

Five years, five September videos. A nice round number, and a perfect place for me to stop. There’s only so much dancing I can do—my knees are getting bad and I am running out of closet space for all these decorations!

He said that if however if he was able raise $50,000 for organizations that focus issues that are important to him, he would agree to do another video next year.