Young Deer Gently Grooms a Cat While Snuggling With a Kitten

In a scene reminiscent of a classic Disney film, a young deer who lives at Brown Hiking Trails, snuggled with a tiny kitten named Monkey while gently grooming a cat named RabbitCat. A curious dog named Junie joined in for a little love as well. This trio lives on a 330 acre property in Missouri where a large family of cats, dogs, and deer who cuddle, snuggle, and love each other. And there are beautiful hiking trails too.

Hiking with deer, cats and dogs, approx 10 miles of trails