An Inspiring Woman Who Lost the Use of Her Legs Discovers a Unique Freedom In Deep Sea Diving

When multimedia artist Sue Austin lost the use of her legs in 2002 and began using a power wheelchair, she was surprised to learn that other people didn’t share the same sense of freedom as she. Instead, she told an audience at a TEDxWomen event, she decided to see how far she could push this freedom and found a love for deep sea diving. Using an adapted wheelchair, Austin fearlessly floats through the sea, exploring all that crosses her aquatic path.

In her art, she aims to convey the spirit of wonder she feels wheeling through the world. Includes thrilling footage of an underwater wheelchair that lets her explore ocean beds, drifting through schools of fish, floating free in 360 degree