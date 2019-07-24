Deep Scrolling Project Encourages Social Media Users to Unfollow Negativity and Follow Creativity Instead

Deep Scrolling is a digital project that encourages social media users and consumers to unfollow those things and people who post negative ideas designed to make others feel bad and instead follow those who post creative ideas such as art.

Deep Scrolling is an artistic, social movement that aims to positively change our relationship with social networks by transforming them into an inspiring and therapeutic habit. A new digital lifestyle: Unfollow people who post useless stuff and start following people who post art.

Artist Federico Caris, who is the founder of this movement, makes it clear that the concept of art is personal and the manifesto makes no requirements as to who should be followed/unfollowed, however, the movement requests that the hashtag #deepscrolling is used in order to spread the word.

Start following Art profiles, or anyone who posts art. This could be visual, contemporary, historical, literal or cinematic. Artists themselves or third parties, start following whoever posts content you feel could be deeply useful for your daily inner revolution. Use the Hashtag #DEEPSCROLLING for each of your artistic sharing actions, so that the next Deep Scroller can follow the Hashtag itself and receive your purposeful input into the universe.

With this in mind, Laughing Squid could be a good place to start!