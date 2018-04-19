Deadpool and His X-Force Goons Take on One-Eyed Willy in the Final Deadpool 2 Trailer

Ryan Reynolds and 20th Century Fox released the final trailer for Deadpool 2, the upcoming superhero film directed by David Leitch based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and a sequel to the 2016 Deadpool film. The trailer follows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) as he recruits goons for his X-Force squad and prepares to take on “One-Eyed Willy,” also known as Cable (Josh Brolin). Deadpool 2 is set to skydive into theaters on May 18th, 2018.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.