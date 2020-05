Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Legendary director David Lynch partnered with Polish musician Marek Zebrowski in 2015 to make the short animated film “Fire (Pozar)” has released online. The film, hand-drawn by Lynch and animated by longtime collaborator Noriko Miyakawa, tells an incredibly surreal and circuitous story about a house that catches on fire.