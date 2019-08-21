David Gilmour Spontaneously Hires Venice Street Musician to Create Music With Wine Glasses on Stage

In August 2006, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour was walking along the streets of Venice, Italy when he encountered a talented street artist Igor Sklyarov, who was creating beautiful music with a set of wine glasses that were partially filled with varying amounts of water.

With a bit of encouragement from his wife Polly Samson, Gilmour asked the musician if he would like to perform with him on stage the next night. Sklyarov agreed.

The next day Sklyarov showed up to rehearsal and Gilmour gave him the chords for the iconic song “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”, which they performed beautifully together that night.

It appears that Gilmour hired the musician to play another show at the Gdansk Shipyard.