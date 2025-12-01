David Byrne and His Elaborate Band Play NPR Tiny Desk Concert While Dressed in Matching Blue Outfits

The great David Byrne and his elaborate band played a wonderful NPR Tiny Desk Concert while dressed in matching electric blue outfits to promote his album Who Is the Sky?

David Byrne has a long history of staging elaborate live shows,…So when we learned he wanted to have more than a dozen performers at the Tiny Desk, playing everything from cello, saxophone and marimba to a Brazilian timbau and zabumba (not to mention various guitars and keys), we weren’t sure we’d be able to fit it all in.

With his incredibly talented musicians accompanying him, Byrne performed songs from both his solo work as well as those he wrote with Talking Heads, including “Everybody Laughs”, “Don’t Be Like That”, “(Nothing But) Flowers”, and “Life During Wartime”.

It’s cozy, but Byrne and his band…squeezed behind the Desk to perform four songs, opening with the euphoric “Everybody Laughs,” followed by “Don’t Be Like That,” both from his new album. They also perform two Talking Heads songs: “(Nothing But) Flowers,” from the 1988 album Naked, and a show-stopping version of “Life During Wartime,” from 1979’s Fear of Music.