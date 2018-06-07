Stunning Woodblock Prints Depicting David Bowie as a Traditional Japanese Sorcerer and Magician

The Japanese artisans of the Ukiyo-e Project have created absolutely stunning woodblock prints depicting different personas of David Bowie in traditional settings. One such print portrays a promotional photo by Terry O’Neill foe the Diamond Dogs album as magician being guarded by a dragon. Another print depicts the Aladdin Sane album cover by Brian Duffy as a legendary Japanese sorcerer enveloped by a giant snake

The third collaboration in its series will be with David Bowie, who has been known to have a deep cultural relationship with Japan. He is also known for including many Kabuki and No Play elements in his own stage performance, and the artwork will be paying homage to him.