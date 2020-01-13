Laughing Squid

The Rise of David Bowie and the Fall of Ziggy Stardust Chronicled in a Brilliantly Illustrated Graphic Novel

Bowie Stardust Rayguns and Moonage Day Dreams

The highly anticipated graphic novel BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams by Michael Allred, Steve Horton and Laura Allred is a brilliantly illustrated love letter to the late, greatly missed David Bowie.

The novel chronicles the early years of Bowie. Specifically, his atmospheric rise to fame from complete obscurity, the incredible creativity that brought Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars to life, and the staggering loss of seeing it all implode from within. The book also marvels at Bowie’s ability to rise like a phoenix from the ashes to remake himself over and over again.

Inspired by the one and only superhero, extraterrestrial, and rock and roll deity in history, BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams is the original graphic memoir of the great Ziggy Stardust!…chronicles the rise of Bowie’s career from obscurity to fame, and paralleled by the rise and fall of his alter ego as well as the rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust. As the Spiders from Mars slowly implode, Bowie wrestles with his Ziggy persona. The outcome of this internal conflict will change not only David Bowie but also, the world.

David Bowie Graphic Novel Working Together Odeon

David Bowie Graphic Novel Ziggy Stardust Panel

David Bowie Graphic Novel Its a Small World

David Bowie Graphic Novel Andy Warhol

David Bowie Graphic Novel Mick Jagger

