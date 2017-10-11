David Bowie and David Gilmour, Richard Wright Perform Pink Floyd’s Debut Song ‘Arnold Layne’

In a wonderful clip from the DVD set “David Gilmour: Remember That Night – Live at the Royal Albert Hall“, the legendary Pink Floyd guitarist along with now late bandmate Richard Wright magnificently performed “Arnold Layne” with the late, great David Bowie on lead vocals. This very song was the debut single released by Pink Floyd in 1967.
“Arnold Layne” was the first single released by British psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, shortly after landing a recording contract with EMI. It was written by Syd Barrett, their co-founder and original frontman.
Bowie also joined Gilmour and Wright that night for a brilliant version of “Comfortably Numb”
via Jambase, Open Culture