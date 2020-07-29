David Bowie Performs a Duet With Cher in 1975 Featuring a Circuitous Medley of ‘Young Americans’

In 1975, David Bowie appeared on the Cher television show and performed an amazing but circuitous duet medley of songs with the iconic hostess that started out with “Young Americans” and spiraled from there. Each following song started with the word that was the last of the previous song and continued from there until the talented performers made their way back to Bowie’s hit song.

Young Americans

Song Sung Blue

One Is The Loneliest Number

Da Doo Ron Ron

Wedding Bell Blues

Maybe Maybe Baby

Day Tripper

Blue Moon

Only You (And You Alone)

Temptation

Ain’t No Sunshine

Young Blood

Young Americans (reprise)

The two also performed a duet of “Can You Hear Me?”, while Bowie opened the show with an intense performance of “Fame”.

via swissmiss