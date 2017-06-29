A Tiny Darwin’s Bark Spider Shoots a Silk Line Over 25 Meters to Begin Spinning Her Giant Web

In a wonderful slow-motion clip from the BBC Earth series “The Hunt“, the legendary Sir David Attenborough explains the fascinating process by which a female Darwin’s Bark Spider builds her impressive web, which spans nearly two meters (6.5 feet) around. First, she shoots a spray of silk that reaches over 25 meters (82 feet) across the river, rids it of an intruder, reinforces it and then begins spinning.

