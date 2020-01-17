Laughing Squid

Darth Vader Voiced by Frank Costanza

by on

Seinpop created a hilarious mashup where the voice of Darth Vader is replaced by an angry Frank Costanza, George Costanza‘s father on the seminal 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.

Darth Vader voiced by Frank Costanza

via Geekologie


