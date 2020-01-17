Darth Vader voiced by Frank Costanza

Seinpop created a hilarious mashup where the voice of Darth Vader is replaced by an angry Frank Costanza, George Costanza‘s father on the seminal 1990s sitcom Seinfeld.
via Geekologie
by Lori Dorn
