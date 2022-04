Danny Elfman Performs Music From ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ at Coachella 2022

During Coachella 2022, musician Danny Elfman and his orchestra performed an incredible rendition of theme from The Simpsons, seamlessly mixing in the music from The Simpsons Halloween Special, both Elfman’s original compositions.

Speaking of Halloween, Elfman and his orchestra also performed songs from his original score for The Nightmare Before Christmas, with Elfman on vocals.