The Appearance of Dancing Without Moving Using a Stop-Motion Video Featuring Over 4,000 Photos

Filmmaker Ryan Higa comes clean about not being a great dancer. That all changed with a spectacular live action stop-motion video filled with fancy footwork, graceful skipping over water, and a beautiful ice skating routine with banana peel shoes. Higa spent one week and took over 4,000 photos of others helping him get from one dance move to the other, while he stands still.
